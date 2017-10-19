It pays to stop at tourist bureaus and visitor centers

By Bob Difley

All area attractions at one time or another offer either discounts, free days, two-for-ones, or other incentives.

Always check at every tourist bureau and visitor information location you find and ask about your specific interests – as well as some things you may not have an interest in at present yet you may find interesting and entertaining.

The city of San Diego, for instance, sells a Balboa Park Museum Pass that is good for a week and offers admission to all 13 museums in the park. With this pass you could visit museums that you might not otherwise choose to, and surprise yourself with the enjoyment of it.