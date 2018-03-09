ITP launches new Coyote®, the ultimate desert tire

Attention desert rats, toy haulers, and all owners of ATVs and side-by-side vehicles. This may be the rugged performer tire you’ve been looking for, a performance racer-tested tire approved by the Murray Brothers team.

The Carlstar Group announced today (March 7, 2018) the release of the new ITP branded Coyote tire for high horsepower UTV vehicles and SxS’s. The 32-inch, 8-ply rated radial tire is compliant with DOT testing standards and is made in the USA.

“The Coyote tire is the latest product innovation from ITP’s engineering experts and comes packed with the technology, construction and performance features the brand is known for,” stated Rhett Turpin, Director of ITP Sales at The Carlstar Group.

“The Coyote tire has not only been tested and approved by top professional racers in the field but will also be featured on the recently released Polaris ‘RZR XP® Turbo S’ vehicle, further proving that ITP leads the way when it comes to exceeding the needs of everyday riders to professional racers.”

The Coyote tire has unique staggered shoulder lugs and a corner shoulder design that produces unmatched traction on hard-pack, gravel and sandy terrain. It also boasts an attractive sidewall formulated for improved puncture protection and side bite. With an optimal footprint for more even pressure distribution, the Coyote tire delivers predictable lateral stability, improved surgical steering response and impressive roll-over protection. During the product development stages, ITP sought the expertise of #TeamITP racers Jason and Derek Murray. The Murray Brothers joined forces with the ITP crew to put the Coyote tire to the test in real-life applications.

As the next generation performance tire, the Coyote tire is a head-spinner for outdoor enthusiasts looking to conquer desert terrain.

To learn more and to see the Coyote in action visit the ITP website.

