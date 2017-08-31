Last Saturday was Women’s Equality Day. American women’s rights have come a long way in the 20th and early 21st centuries, even though there is much further to go! Two years ago, I spotted this old poster at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. I thought you would enjoy it.
##RVT809
3 thoughts on “It’s amazing how far women’s rights have come!”
How about men’s rights.
You’ve had them all along.
I wonder how many divorces just commenced when hubbies commented on missing the good old days… 😉