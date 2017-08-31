It’s amazing how far women’s rights have come!

Chuck Woodbury
It’s amazing how far women’s rights have come!

Last Saturday was Women’s Equality Day. American women’s rights have come a long way in the 20th and early 21st centuries, even though there is much further to go! Two years ago, I spotted this old poster at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. I thought you would enjoy it.

3 thoughts on “It’s amazing how far women’s rights have come!

  1. JC
    September 2, 2017 at 7:04 am

    How about men’s rights.

    Reply
    1. squeakytiki
      September 3, 2017 at 10:28 am

      You’ve had them all along.

      Reply
  2. Wolfe
    September 2, 2017 at 6:57 am

    I wonder how many divorces just commenced when hubbies commented on missing the good old days… 😉

    Reply

