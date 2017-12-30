Sokol Surveys – Jam Band

It may be hard to believe by looking at me now, but back in the ’60s and ’70s I was a bit of a wild child. I started playing keyboards in a garage band when I was 14 years old, graduated to playing in bars at the grand old age of 15, and by the age of 20 I was building sound and lighting systems for all the other bands in the area. My weapons of choice were a Hammond B3 organ with a Leslie speaker, Minimoog synthesizer, Rhodes piano, and an ARP String Ensemble. Those were the days.

Even though my engineering life was pretty tame during the day, I still rocked out on weekends by jumping through fireballs on stage in a chrome jumpsuit, with my hair long enough to pull back in a ponytail. So I wonder just how many of you out there also have a musical past, and maybe want to jam a bit with other musicians at a campground where you’re staying.

RV Travel has a really interesting program you can sign up for, creating a directory of RV Travel readers who are musicians, singers and performers, along with a list of what campground they’re heading to or are already parked at. Like to play folk songs like Peter, Paul and Mary? Then there’s a selection for that. How about bluegrass? Or classic rock like Springsteen? Hank Williams Sr. and Conway Twitty were two of my favorites when I played in a country band, so we’ll put country on the list. But I also loved and played Led Zeppelin and Santana, so there’s got to be a selection for that genre as well.

What that means is that by bringing along a guitar or portable keyboard or even a cajón, you can have a fun time jamming at a campground while making a bunch of new musical friends. I don’t know about you, but I simply LOVE playing and singing with new musicians I’ve never met before.

But first, let’s take a survey and see if you’re interested. Then RV Travel will create the sign-up sheet which allows you to enter what instrument(s) you play, the type of music you like, and where you’ll be RVing. Then you can look up and contact the rest of your potential RV jam band. How’s that for some serious fun?

The survey form may take a few seconds to load. So please stand by.

So take the survey and let us know if you like the idea of an RV Travel music connection. If so, then we be jammin’. —Mike Sokol

Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

