Jamboree, Holiday Rambler motorhomes recalled for fire hazard

REV Recreation Group is recalling 395 model year 2017-2018 Fleetwood Jamboree and Holiday Rambler Vesta motorhomes. The hydraulic leveling system lines may not be properly secured allowing them to contact the axle or the chassis drive train components possibly resulting in a hydraulic fluid leak.

A damaged hydraulic line may leak or spray fluid, increasing the risk of a fire, crash and/or personal injury. The problem was caused by the hydraulic lines not being properly secured when installed. Signs of the problem may be visible leaking under the motorhome, and/or hydraulic levelers may fail to operate properly.

REV will notify owners, and dealers will secure the hydraulic lines with insulated clamps as necessary, replacing any damaged hydraulic lines, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 29, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 171102REV.

##RVT822