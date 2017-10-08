Jayco Greyhawk motorhomes recalled for LP issue

Jayco is recalling 374 model year 2016-2017 Greyhawk motorhomes, model 29ME. Damage to the liquid propane (LP) line can occur by the line being melted by the vehicle’s exhaust pipe, contacting the drive shaft or being kinked at the p-clamp.

A damaged LP line can increase the risk of a fire.

Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the LP lines, correcting them or replacing them as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 20, 2017. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903361.

