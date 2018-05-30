Jayco RV recalling some 2018 fifth wheels

Jayco is recalling 610 model year 2018 Jayco Eagle HT fifth wheel trailers equipped with certain 16K rotational rubber pin boxes. The spindle placement in the pin box may be incorrect, causing the bearing to be loose.

If the bearings become loose, the spindle may fail, increasing the risk of a crash,

Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will add a spacer to correct the spacing error, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 3, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901377.