Jayco recalls some ’17 motorhomes: brake fluid could leak

Jayco is recalling some 2017 Precept motorhomes. The brake Hydraulic Electronic Control Units (HECU) on the vehicles may be missing valve block ball plugs, potentially causing a brake fluid leak or air ingestion during electronic brake distribution and/or ABS activation.

A brake fluid leak or ingestion can lengthen the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Jayco will notify owners, and Ford dealers will inspect the hydraulic block and replace the HECU if the ball plugs are present, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 30, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. The NHTSA recall number for this is 18V-078.