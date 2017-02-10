Jayco recalls 2017 Eagle 5th Wheels for propane issue





Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2017 Eagle fifth-wheel recreational vehicles equipped with the dry camping option. In the affected vehicles, the LP manifold was mounted to the fifth wheel frame directly above the axle assembly and the suspension U-bolts.

Impact from the axle can crack the LP manifold, and break free the LP lines and fittings. Damage caused by the axle may not be readily noticeable and could cause ignition of LP gas that could result in personal injury and/or property damage when LP system is tested, filled and/or used.

Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the LP manifold, and inspect and replace the LP lines and fittings, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 17, 2017. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903342.