Jayco recalls 49,563 RVs for defective fire extinguishers

Jayco is recalling more than 49,000 model year 2002-2016 RVs equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. The list of RVs involved in the recall is below. The extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected, or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher.

Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable.

Jayco will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267, or Kidde customer service toll-free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

RVs involved in the recall: