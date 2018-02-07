Jayco recalls RVs for stove explosion risk

Jayco is recalling 26 model year 2018 Eagle travel trailers, model 333BHOK. The flame on the Furrion cook top can become inverted or go out when the furnace is turned on, however, liquid propane (LP) gas will continue to flow to the burners.

LP gas flow to an unlit stove burner may result in an explosion increasing the risk of injury.

We normally do not publish recalls that involve so few units unless the issue is so potentially dangerous, as this one is.

Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will install two wood panels to prevent air from the furnace affecting the stove burners, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 1, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901366.