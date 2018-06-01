Jayco recalls some motorhomes: windshield wipers could fail

Jayco is recalling approximately 1,000 model year 2018 Jayco Alante and 2018-2019 Jayco Precept motorhomes. The windshield wiper system motor on these vehicles may fail when being operated in heavy snow or ice situations, thereby reducing driver visibility. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 104, “Windshield Wiping and Washing Systems.”

Failure of the windshield wiper system can decrease the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will replace the wiper module with a new relay pack, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 3, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903378.