Jayco recalls some trailers: roof could collapse

Jayco is recalling certain 2011 and 2013 Jay Series BB, BC and BD travel trailers equipped with a Lippert Power Roof Lift Mechanism. The manual over-ride feature on the lifts may be misused, potentially resulting in torque from the drive motor damaging the lift mechanism.

Damage to the lift mechanism may cause the roof to fall unexpectedly increasing the risk of an injury

Jayco will notify owners and will provide a warning label to instruct owners of the proper use of the manual over-ride feature, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 3, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901379.