Jayco recalling nearly 10,000 travel trailers

Jayco, Inc. is recalling 9,930 model year 2016-2018 Jay Flight SLX travel trailers equipped with a 35 amp power converter. The electrical circuit from the battery does not have overcurrent protection such as a fuse or circuit breaker.

An unprotected circuit could result in a short and cause a fire leading to personal injury or property damage.

According the recall report the problem occurred through “an error in understanding the electrical print and incorrect training to line workers.”

Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will install a fuse harness assembly with a circuit breaker for overcurrent protection, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 21, 2017. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901362.