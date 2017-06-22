Jazz up your backsplash with peel-and-stick Smart Tiles





By Bob Difley

Few people redecorate after purchasing a new or used RV. There’s really not much you can do other than replace what is already there with something different, and that can become expensive. An easier way you can add an element of customization to your RV is to install tiles to certain vertical surfaces which, in addition to the decorative aspect, also have the useful purpose of keeping splatter off the walls above the galley and bathroom sinks and stove.

You can quickly breathe new life into your RV with these light and easy-to-install peel-and-stick tiles. No special tools are needed and installation is dust free. Smart Tiles are specifically designed for the kitchen and bathroom. They will keep their look in the long term since they will never yellow or crack and are easily cleaned with a sponge and dish soap or glass cleaner to restore their shine.

With the samples Smart Tile sent me I installed them above my kitchen sink, with a special interest in the degree of difficulty installing them around electrical outlets and keeping them straight and in line. The electrical outlets proved to be easier than expected since I could mark the sheet of tiles where the electrical box was and then with scissors cut away the part not needed (photo right). Keeping them straight took a little more concentration but even when applied a bit crooked, I could simply peel the sheet away and correct before applying firm pressure to apply it to the wall.

Smart Tile gives you all the help you need in all aspects of the installation process with a series of do-it-yourself videos explaining each step and how to handle a more difficult installation. You can find the videos on the how-to page of the Smart Tile website along with a calculator for figuring out how many tile panels you need for your job, which appears on each product page — of which there are enough product designs to appeal to any decorator’s whimsy.

You can find all the various designs on the Smart Tile website.

