Join Chef Jolene in the Trailer Park Kitchen

Guests coming over to your RV for dinner? Then maybe Chef Jolene Sugarbaker, The Trailer Park Queen, can be of help. Join her in the Trailer Park Test Kitchen as she whips up tasty down home treats including pickle poppers, dinner waffles and beet brownies! Chef Jolene will show you how to save money using inventive ingredient substitutions and other tips and tricks that will make you the talk of the trailer park! No redneck roadkill here, just down home stick to your ribs cooking direct from Jolene’s mobile home!

Chef Jolene is. . . shall we say . . . a bit unconventional. But don’t laugh too hard at this sweet lady. She thinks she really good. So just humor her if you comment.