Join RVtravel.com in Indiana May 17-21

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

My staff and I are very excited to be a big part of RVillage.com’s first-ever rally, coming May 17-21 in Elkhart, Indiana. It’s being held at the Elkhart Campground. At least 500 coaches are expected. Full-hookup sites are still available. Electricity is offered at 50 amps, 30 amps and 20 amps.

Five of our staff members will present seminars — me, Dr. Deanna (our Pet Vet columnist), Mike Sokol (national authority on RV electricity), Al Hesselbart (RV historian), and Roger Marble, our RV tire safety columnist. We’ll also hold at least one official RVtravel.com Meetup, although I know many of us will sit around the campfire other times.

One of the very cool things about the rally is that scheduled tours of some RV manufacturing plants are included in the admission price — to Keystone, Heartland, Grand Design, Jayco and Thor (more may be added later). Each rally guest will also receive free admission to the RV/MH Hall of Fame and a self-guided tour of its fascinating museum!

Woof! Woof!

Our own Gail Meyring and Dr. Deanna will judge the dog show, which will definitely be unlike what you’d see at Westminster. Second Chance Dog Rescue will be on hand with adoptable dogs; maybe you can leave the rally with a new family member.

There will also be wine tasting, an ice cream social and a big potluck. RVillage founder Curtis Coleman will prepare grilled cheese sandwiches at Fire Central (sounds yummy to me).

The rally is scheduled a week before the Escapee’s Escapade, which is an eight-hour drive away, making it easy to attend both events.

You can learn more at the RVillage website. If you decide to go, make a decision soon if you want a full-hookup or 50- or 30-amp site (some dry camping is also available). Be sure when you register to use the coupon code RVTRAVELNEWS for a 10 percent discount off the normal rally fee.

I hope you can attend. It should be a lot of fun, and I will personally enjoy getting to spend a lot of leisurely time with our readers. I know some of you have already signed up — very exciting!

And if you haven’t already, be sure to join our RVtravel.com group at RVillage.com.