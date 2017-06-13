Escapees co-founder Kay Peterson passes away





Kay Peterson, co-founder of the Escapees RV club, has died at age 90 in Livingston, Texas. She and her late husband, Joe Peterson, founded the club in 1978, and continued to serve Escapees members until 1990 when leadership of the club was passed to their daughter, Cathie Carr, and her husband, Bud.

From writing and publishing the club’s early newsletters in the ’70s and ’80s, to advising the current board of directors in her later years, Peterson maintained a strong connection to the club and its members.

Her grandson and Escapees RV Club president, Travis Carr, described Peterson perfectly: “While this news is deeply saddening, we must all remember that Kay lived one of the fullest lives any 90-year-old could ever hope for. She accomplished every goal she set for herself, and her every dream has been realized.”

In addition to her work with Escapees RV Club, Peterson was an accomplished writer, producing reference books and pamphlets for RVers. She also wrote several novels loosely based on her experiences traveling around the world. Her book “Chasing Rainbows,” an anthology of short stories inspired by people she met while traveling, is a favorite among RVers thanks to her wry sense of humor and candid way of writing.

Joe and Kay Peterson were inducted into the MH/RV Hall of Fame in 2001 in recognition of their support of the RVing community. They were honored again in 2010 when RVBusiness magazine included them in the 100 most influential people in the RV industry for their work in RV advocacy, support services and fostering a sense of community among RVers.

The family has asked for privacy. Cards and other sentiments may be sent to the Carr family in care of Escapees headquarters at 100 Rainbow Drive, Livingston, TX 77351.