Comments for Keep those expensive RV batteries alive!
-
I being in the battery business since 1983 and owning a chain of retail battery stores..he means discharged down to 20% remaining..very simply the deep discharges shorten the life of most batteries in the RV world but the older other type of batteries such as camcorder needed deep discharges and then recharged fully as to prevent memory problems but this does not relate to your question..Similar to your auto ..it recharges immediately after starting thus your car batteries last usually 5 years except in super high temp climates and those batteries use a different low heat plate..Keep in mind the #1 killer is Heat ..#2 Vibration…Hope this helps..
I think Russ stated the scale BACKWARDS. Yes, you discharge less/keep more charge to lengthen the life.
He also unrealistically described rest, because unless you disconnect the battery, there are always some parasitic loads drawing down the voltage.
I don’t know if it showed up better on a desktop or notebook computer but the chart columns for flooded and lead acid were so out of line on my iPad they were indecipherable. And say again that discharging down to 30% is better than down to 50%? Might have been answered by Bob.
I need some clarification, please. When you say “Discharge down to 80%” do you mean there is 80% of capacity left in the battery or do you mean there is 20% of capacity left in the battery?