When RVs are stored for the winter it’s not uncommon for mice and squirrels to make their winter home inside. In this video, Mark Polk with RV Education 101 offers some tips and tricks to help keep rodents out of your RV. He also talks about a few products that might help. A spray foam like he mentions is available at Amazon.com.

Have you ever had a mouse, squirrel or other rodent take up residency in your RV? Please answer the quick survey below.

And now, a quick question: