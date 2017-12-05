In addition to sealing our coach I lay a string of LED lights on a timer on the ground around the perimeter. Since the offending critters are nocturnal and abhor light this has worked out very well. I have also used cotton balls saturated with Essence of Peppermint in compartments and under the dash and cabinets. This worked pretty well but didn’t last very long before I had to re-soak the cotton balls due to evaporation. It did smell a lot better than moth balls though. Reply
