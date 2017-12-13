Comments for Keep your RV drinking water safe
As a full-timer, you’re article served as an excellent reminder of the do’s and don’ts. Any water taken onboard our unit is filtered through a two stage system, even municipal sources. Just last year we were headed to Corpus Christi, TX when they announced a water advisory for the entire region due to the potential of an industrial back flow into municipal water lines. (Turned out negative but it took a full week of testing). So, one never knows what’s in the water even if supplied by a municipality.
I use two 5 gallon water jugs (one at a time) and installed a separate water system just for drinking water. Total cost about $100 but peace of mind is priceless.
We always carry bottled water for drinking. We take several gallon jugs and a couple cases of bottled water and resupply when necessary. One bad sip of water can ruin a day or two.