Comments for Keep the warm air inside with a vent insulator
Does anyone else have trouble using this with the reflective surface pointing skyward as intended? With the crank handle to the roof vent it will poke a hole in the reflective surface, correct? I always invert them even though that isn’t how they’re designed to be used.
If you use one of these vent insulators, be sure to leave the vent cracked open, because condensation will build up between the insulator and the vent. I now have a water-stained ceiling around my vent to prove it.