Check out GoodRx dot com. It provides price comparisons of specific medications in a given ZIP code. It’s free and has worked well for us. Sometimes the price differences are astonishing.
And don’t count on your prescription being good in another country. I know in the U.S. the pharmacy will not accept a Rx written by a Canadian doctor. I don’t know if that holds true in the reverse or if “once you’re in the system” with a big chain, can you get the Rx filled in another country. Best to check that out before going.
I’ve used a mail order Canadian pharmacy twice now. They accepted my RX from my U.S. doctor.
For those that may be going on a Medicare Part D suplement plan, we discovered that we could save a lot of money on our premiums by changing drugs. The insurance formulary (list of covered meds) has tiers that reflect drug costs. We found that a couple of our prescriptions that we had taken for years were in a high tier, meaning a high premium. We consulted with our doc, who said there were other lower-tier drugs that should work (e.g, for cholesterol , hypertension and PPI meds). Turns out our lower priced drugs work better than the higher priced ones. All were already generics. By using lower tier prescriptions, our drug premiums went from $3,000 to $300 per year. Lesson for us– ask the doc with formulary list in hand.
