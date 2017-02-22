Keeping your powder — er, paper — dry





By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Our first BIG RV, when we moved away from a teeny-tiny truck camper, was an even BIGGER truck camper. Just what the dear-heart wanted: An air conditioner and a BATHROOM! No more porta-potty blues for her, no sir! But the big old camper had a big-old bathroom problem: Wet bath.

Yes, some RVs have a bathroom situated in such a way that you can sit on the pot and take a shower at the self-same time. For some, that’s a mighty convenient thing, especially for those of us with bad knees or sore feet. But it does tend to create one unintended consequence. How do you keep those bathroom roll goods from turning into a pulpy mess, and useless for their intended purpose?

We’ve heard several ideas to try and resolve the soaking-toilet-roll issue. Some say, “Just stick the toilet paper outside the bathroom when you take your shower, and put it back inside when you’re done.” Now, admittedly that simple solution ought to do the trick. But I’ve found that along with bad knees and sore feet, sometimes comes a little disconnect in the upstairs department, too. Mister, it’s called, “Got to REMEMBER to put the TP outside.”

Others said they didn’t have any trouble in that way; they simply put the TP roller just outside the bathroom door and left those roll-goods there permanent-like. Uh uh. You’ve never lived with “Mrs. Fastidious,” or her mother, the one who said proudly that after decades of marriage, her husband had never seen her unclothed.

Other suggestions include the illustrious use of clever TP roll covers. Gallon freezer bags as an example. Or coffee cans. One backpacker noted, “Coffee cans are wonderful for keeping your important papers dry and ready for use under any outdoors weather condition. And they come in two flavors, European Roast and Gourmet Supreme … er, I mean metal cans and plastic cans. The nice thing about the plastic Folgers can is the built-in handle for easy carrying.”

We never did resolve the problem suitably. We just got a new rig with a dry bath.