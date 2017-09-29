Bob is correct, even if the water is crystal clear, it can still have bacteria in it. “Giardia” is often the culprit, and can even kill you in rare cases. Giardia comes mostly from human waste, although it is often blamed, at least sometimes unfairly, on animals. Anywhere where humans have been upstream of you in the watershed (Which is almost anywhere an RV can go.) is susceptible. It may be OK to shower in questionable water, but don’t get any water in your mouth or nose. And don’t wash your dishes in it. A regular sink type filter is questionable. They are made mostly to take out bad tastes, not bacteria. You can get specialty “bacteria” filters that do take most of the bacteria out. These range from units for backpackers that you sip the water out of through a tube, to hand pumped units, to electrically pumped units. There are even “Reverse Osmosis” or “Osmotic” units that supposedly take out all the bacteria, and can even change salt water to drinking water. . These are rather expensive and take a lot of energy to pump, either by hand or electrically They sometimes are on lifeboats. Marine supply stores might have them. Reply
