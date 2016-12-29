Kenyon Introduces Compact, SilKen Grill for RVs





By Bob Difley

Kenyon International introduced its new SilKEN Grill, ideal for use in RVs with limited storage area.

The SilKEN Grill features a collapsible silicone lid that also stays cool to the touch and prevents accidental burns. The use of silicone allows the grill lid to collapse to a height of just two inches for easy use and storage. The lid and other parts of the grill, such as the grate, detach for quick and easy cleaning.

In addition, the SilKEN Grill is made with marine grade stainless steel and features a sleek “space gray” color lid. The SilKEN Grill’s lid features an insulation quality that allows for both fast and even distribution of heat while the handles are reinforced so that they remain cool to the touch throughout use.

As with all Kenyon grills, its newest product is smokeless and flameless, an important safety feature for consumers looking to use the grill indoors or in other non-traditional grilling environments.

For more information visit Kenyon’s SilKEN Grill website.

