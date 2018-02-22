KeySmart puts bulky keys into single fold-up device

The KeySmart Pro is a Swiss-styled key holder that consolidates noisy, bulky keys into a single fold-up device. KeySmart Pro comes with Tile™ Smart location, and was made for people who spend a lot of time enjoying the outdoors. This little gadget ensures no more bulky keys and guarantees you’ll never lose them on a camping trip again.

Regardless of the activity, bulky, bulging keys are incredibly distracting and tough to keep on hand. The KeySmart Pro eliminates bulk, sharp edges and noise from your pocket, and puts Bluetooth tracking technology, an LED flashlight, bottle opener and a rechargeable battery right in the palm of your hand.

The KeySmart Pro also plays a tune so you can find your keys faster, and even locates them on a map if they happen to fall out of your pocket while on a hike. You can even locate your phone just by hitting a button on the key holder, even if the phone’s on silent.

You can find the KeySmart Pro on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd02-18; RVT834GG