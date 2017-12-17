Keystone issues recall on more than 1.2 million RVs

Keystone RV Company is recalling more than 1.2 million 2003-2018 Coachmen, Dutchmen, and Keystone RVs equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers.

The extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable.

Keystone will notify owners and instruct them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-574-535-2100, or Kidde customer service toll-free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-307.W24MB.

Here is the list of RVs involved: