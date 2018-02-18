Keystone recalling trailers for wrong tires

Keystone RV is recalling 882 model year 2018 Crossroads Sunset trailers. These trailers may have Sterling Sport tires that are rated for 1,760 pounds instead of tires that are rated for 2,040 pounds as intended.

The incorrect tires may be overloaded, possibly resulting in tire failure, increasing the risk of crash.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires with the correct load rated tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 30, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-313.