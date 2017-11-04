Keystone recalls 1,697 trailers for fire hazard

Keystone RV Company is recalling 1,697 model year 2018 Crossroads Cruiser and 2017-2018 Crossroads Sunset, Volante, and Zinger RVs equipped with Flame King cook tops designed for outdoor use. The cook tops have a corrugated fiber board that can burn.

When using the Flame King outdoors there is a risk of the burner flame inverting while using an oversized pan or in a breeze.

If the burner flame inverts, the corrugated fiber board regulator cover can catch fire, leading to an increased risk of personal injury and/or property mage.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the corrugated fiber board protector and burner for damage. If no damage exists, the fiber board regulator will be replaced. If damage is found on the fiber board, the cook top will be replaced, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 22, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-855-226-7496. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-303.