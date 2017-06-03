Keystone recalls certain Springdale travel trailers





Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2012-2018 Springdale travel trailers, model 303BH. The Federal Identification Tag on these vehicles overstate the Gross Axle Weight Rating capacity (GAWR) by 800 pounds for each axle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.”

The incorrect GAWR makes the Cargo Carrying Capacity (CCC) label incorrect and may result in the vehicle being overloaded, affecting the vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will provide a new Federal Placard with the correct GAWR and a new CCC label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin this month. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-289.

VIN numbers of the affected vehicles are below.