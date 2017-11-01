Keystone recalls some Crossroads, Volante trailers

Keystone RV Company is recalling certain 2018 Crossroads Cruiser and Volante travel trailers. These vehicles may have been manufactured with propane gas detectors instead of being manufactured with a combination propane gas/carbon monoxide detector.

Without a carbon monoxide (DO) detector, occupants would not be alerted of high levels of carbon monoxide, increasing the risk of injury or death.

Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will install a CO detector, free of charge. The recall began on October 16, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-855-226-7496. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-302.