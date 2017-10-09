Keystone recalls some Raptor toyhauler RVs

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2008-2009 Raptor toyhaulers, models 3110 and 3018, equipped with IOTA ITS-50R transfer switches. These transfer switches may fail when exposed to elevated electrical loads in higher ambient temperatures.

If the transfer switch fails, it can increase the risk of a fire.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the transfer switch, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin Monday, October 9, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-301.

