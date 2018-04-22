Keystone recalls towables for fuel issue

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling 423 model year 2018 Keystone Carbon and Raptor travel trailers and fifth wheels. The vehicles were manufactured without a protective barrier in the fuel station to prevent fuel absorption in the main floor. A fuel station holds fuel for a generator and can also be used to fuel other vehicles transported in the RV, like an ATV or motorcycle. The protective barrier in the fuel station may not have been installed on all units due to an improperly trained installer during production.

Fuel absorption into the main floor can increase the risk of a fire in the presence of an ignition source.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the trailers and install a protective barrier, if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 10, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-317.