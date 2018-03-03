Keystone recalls trailers for improper GFCI receptacle

Keystone RV is recalling 1,747 model year 2018 Crossroads Zinger and Longhorn travel trailers. The ground wire at the GFCI receptacle may be improperly installed, possibly resulting in an electrical short.

If the ground wire shorts, there is an increased risk of damage or fire to the RV.

The problem was caused because while in production workers did not consistently add a barrel crimp to the ground wire at the GFCI receptacle.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the connection at the GFCI receptacle, correcting the ground wire connection as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 12, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-314.