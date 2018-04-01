Keystone recalls trailers: spare tire could detach from RV

Keystone RV Company is recalling 977 model year 2018 Passport travel trailers, models 153ML, 171EXP, 175BH, 195RB, 199ML, 217EXP and 239ML. The spare tire carrier may not have been mounted properly to the back wall of the trailer. As a result, the spare tire and carrier may detach from the trailer.

If the spare tire and carrier detach while the RV is being towed, it could increase the risk of a crash.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the spare tire carrier mounting and install reinforcing backers if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 22, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-311.

