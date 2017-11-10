Keystone RV recall: stabilizer jacks could fall off during transit

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling 1,890 model year 2017-2018 Keystone Cougar western edition travel trailers. The stabilizer jacks may not have been properly welded to the chassis frame, possibly resulting in the jacks detaching from the trailer during transit. If the manual stabilizer jacks should do that there’s an increased risk of personal injury and property damage.

The investigation of the problem commenced after reports were obtained through normal warranty channel claims concerning stabilizer jacks being loose and/or coming off the chassis frame.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the mounting of the four stabilizer jacks and install appropriate fasteners, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 20, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-306.

