Keystone RV recalling some Dutchmen trailers





Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2017-2018 model Dutchmen Voltage trailers equipped with the Onan 5.5 generator option. The fuel line may have been clamped incorrectly to the generator.

If the fuel line disconnects, it increases the risk of a fuel leak leading to an increased risk of fire, personal injury and property damage.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will properly clamp the fuel line to the generator, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin on May 30, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-285.

##RVT796