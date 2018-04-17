Keystone RV recalls trailers for brake wire issue

Keystone RV Company is recalling 876 model year 2018 Crossroads Cruiser and Volante travel trailers. The brake wire may have been improperly attached to the spring assembly on the axles, allowing the wire to be damaged and short circuit.

Damage to the wire can cause a loss of trailer braking, lengthening the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. An electerical short of the brake wire can increase the risk of a fire.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the brake wiring as needed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 4, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-316.