Keystone RV recalls trailers for improperly sealed fridge

Keystone RV Company is recalling 312 model year 2018 Summerland travel trailers, model 1800BH. The vehicles may have an improperly sealed refrigerator compartment, possibly allowing carbon monoxide or propane gas to enter the living area.

If carbon monoxide or propane enters the living quarters, there would be an increased risk of injury to the occupants.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will remove the refrigerator, seal the compartment and reinstall the refrigerator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 12, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-312.

Keystone RV is a subsidiary of Thor Industries.