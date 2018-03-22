Kinda “quirky” full-time RVer can’t find full-time companion

Dear RV Shrink:

I have been traveling my whole life. I have picked up some odd habits over the years that drive my traveling companions nuts. I guess that’s why I am always ending up with a new one. Women like me, but not on a full-time basis.

From Steinbeck’s “Travels with Charley” I learned to do my laundry in a plastic garbage can hanging from bungee cords from the ceiling of my truck camper. At noon I add rinse water and hang out to dry in the late afternoon. I also save time by cooking on my engine block while driving. To ensure safety, I wrap my meatloaf in three layers of heavy duty aluminum foil.

My latest traveling companion was a great gal who loved my meatloaf and laundry technique, but she dropped me for a guy with a bigger rig. She would never admit it but I’m thinking it was the fact that she had to shower outside all the time. She started complaining about all the windows covered with decals of all the wonderful places I’ve been. It’s not like you can’t see light, plus every window is full of great memories.

I try to share everything I know about traveling and the RV lifestyle. I think of myself as kind of a mentor. It’s usually when I pull out my blue “honey wagon” on wheels when the relationship starts to fall apart. Do you think it’s me or am I just a poor judge of character? I’m working for a few months driving a train in Orlando. I just met a woman who seems wonderful and wants to travel. Should I give it another go? Let me know what you think. —Wally in Orlando

Dear Wally World:

It takes all kinds to make the world go round. You just have to find someone that marches to the same drum you do. I’m thinking you might make someone a great catch. You cook, you do laundry, you shower on a regular basis, and you have outside interests like decal collecting.

I know it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks, but you might want to consider eliminating the “honey wagon” and adding an indoor shower. You can never compete with a guy with a bigger rig, but you can try to improve what you have.

It’s been said there is a good woman behind every man – so keep looking behind you. I would also hang out at the decal display in tourist traps and spark up conversations with women making purchases. There are all kinds of pickup lines for that type of occasion.

Life is one big numbers game so keep rolling the dice Eventually you will find the right partner, or die trying. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

