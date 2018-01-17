King introduces clear dome satellite TV antenna

Minnesota-based KING has introduced two new, state-of-the-art automatic satellite TV antennas, with first-ever clear covers for use with DISH and DIRECTV satellite services, according to a press release from the manufacturer. The new DISH Tailgater Pro and new KING Quest Pro for DIRECTV are designed for use as either a portable or a roof-mounted satellite system for RVs.

The clear cover allows users to see where the dish is pointing and simplifies troubleshooting to ensure receiving the best signal. At 8 pounds and 13.5 inches high, the new DISH Tailgater Pro and KING Quest Pro premium antennas are small and light like previous models, yet provide improved signal reception. The sleek, new, first-ever clear cover is the result of the significant effort put into the industrial design.

The DISH Tailgater Pro antenna has a suggested retail price of $379 and the KING Quest Pro has a suggested retail price of $549. The company will begin shipping the new antennas in January 2018.

KING Quest Pro is fully automatic and works right out of the box with a compatible DIRECTV receiver for SD programming, and supports multiple TV viewing.

The DISH Tailgater Pro’s flexible design is ideal for portability or roof-mounting. It is fully automatic and works out of the box when connected to a compatible DISH HD Solo receiver. The design includes an interactive on-screen display for hassle-free set-up for DISH programming and supports multiple TV viewing.

FEATURES:

• Industrial redesign and modern, clear cover offer sleek look and leading signal strength

• Portable or roof-mountable – mounting feet included

• Lightweight, compact design with integrated handle

• Simple set-up – automatic satellite acquisition and switching

• Easily viewable internal indicator lights keep you informed of antenna performance

• Supports multiple TV viewing (requires two receivers; programming must be on the same satellite)

• Weather-resistant materials withstand extreme heat/cold

• Dual coax output (for optimum roof-mount installation)

• Includes 50’ of coax cable

• Warranty: 2 year parts, 1 year labor

