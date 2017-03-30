KING launches portable RV omnidirectional OTA Antenna





By Bob Difley

The new KING OmniGo™ first-of-its-kind portable omnidirectional OTA (over-the-air) antenna system has everything you need to watch FREE HDTV anywhere life takes you! Powerful and compact, the KING OmniGo HDTV omnidirectional antenna is designed for mobility.

This omnidirectional antenna is uniquely suited for picking up signals from all directions, without having to move or adjust the device. The amplified signal maximizes signal strength to provide the best TV reception available in your area. There is no need to rotate the antenna when finding TV signal in your new location – simply sit back and let the antenna do the work.

The KING OmniGo is designed for ease of use, strong performance and durability, making it the perfect choice for the demands of a seasoned traveler/tailgater. This omnidirectional antenna receives free VHF, UHF & FM signals. All in one; The KING OmniGo comes with a collapsible tripod, magnetic vehicle mount (for temporary mounting), coax cable, power supply AND convenient carry bag for your active lifestyle. Enjoy FREE digital HDTV wherever life takes you. Be your own KING of the Remote and enjoy TV Like Home Wherever You Roam.

Features:

• Everything included for free HDTV

• Multi-directional signal acquisition (no pointing required)

• Amplified for best signal

• Portable – no installation required (no drilling, holes or labor)

• Always ready with simple setup

• No rotation/tuning needed once setup

• Compact and easy to pack for travel

• Receives free VHF/UHF/FM signals

