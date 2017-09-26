KZRV recalls 2,382 model year 2017-2018 trailers

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling 2,382 model year 2017-2018 Sport Trek, Spree, and Connect travel trailers. The vehicles may have been manufactured without a 2 amp fuse in the circuit for the awning lights.

Without the fuse, excessive current can cause the wire to overheat, increasing the risk of fire.

KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will install a 2 amp fuse assembly as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 2, 2017. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2017-06.

