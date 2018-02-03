KZRV recalls trailers: emergency exit issue

KZRV is recalling certain 2017-2018 Durango Gold trailers. The rear sofa in these RVs may limit visibility of the rear exit window label and/or the sofa cushion may restrict access to, and operation of the exit window handle.
If the sofa delays using the exit window in the event of an emergency, the occupants have an increased risk of injury.
KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will replace the sofa back with a back that isn’t as tall, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 16, 2018. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2018-01.