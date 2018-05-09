KZRV recalls trailers: awning may fly off when RV is moving

KZRV is recalling 7,401 model year 2018-2019 KZRV Durango, Spree, Spree Escape, Connect, Sportsmen, Sidewinder, and Venom travel trailers. The Solera Smart Arm awning may deploy while moving.

If the awning deploys while moving there would be the increased risk of a crash.

The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin on June 15, 2018. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016, extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2018-04.