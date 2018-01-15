Lance Camper acquired by REV Group

MILWAUKEE — REV Group, a $2.3 billion manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicle brands and leading provider of parts and services, announced Friday the acquisition of Lance Camper Manufacturing Corporation (Lance Camper). The acquisition enables REV to meaningfully enter the rapidly growing over $10 billion towables segment of the RV market by adding Lance’s premium portfolio of truck campers, towable campers and toy haulers to REV’s existing suite of motorized offerings.

Among REV’s existing brands are American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Monaco, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV and Midwest Automotive Designs.

Founded in 1965, Lance Camper designs, engineers and manufactures its lineup of high quality and customer-centric products from its campus in Lancaster, California. Throughout its more than 50-year history, it’s built a solid reputation as a leader in the towable RV industry with the best selling truck camper in the U.S with approximately $100 million in annual revenue.

Lance Camper will continue to be led by its founders, Jack Cole and Jeff Souleles.

The acquisition closed on January 12, 2018.