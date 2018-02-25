Lance recalls trailers for power tongue jack issue

Lance Camper Manufacturing Corp. is recalling 2,054 model year 2018 travel trailers, models 1475, 1575, 1685, 1995, 2185, 2285, 2295, 2375 and 2465, equipped with a Smart-Jack model power tongue jack. The laminated plastic touch pad on the jack may crack or separate allowing water to enter, potentially causing the jack to operate unintentionally.

If the jack retracts or extends unintentionally, it can increase the risk of injury to those within the trailer or increase the risk of a crash if the jack moves while the trailer is being towed.

Lance will notify owners, and dealers will replace the power tongue jack, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 26, 2018. Owners may contact Lance customer service at 1-661-949-3322.