Newmar recalls some motorhomes for headlight issues

Newmar is recalling certain 2015-2018 London Aire motorhomes built on Daimler Trucks (DTNA) chassis. When the high beams are activated, only the high beam bulbs illuminate instead of both the high beam and low beam bulbs as intended.

The intention of the high beam function is to have both the high beam and low beam bulbs illuminate together. Not having the required illumination of the road could reduce the driver’s visibility, which could increase the risk of a crash causing injury and/or damage to property. Daimler Trucks North America authorized service facilities will repair as necessary to ensure the low beam bulb will turn on along with the high beam bulb.

Newmar will notify owners and DTNA dealers will modify the vehicles so that both beams illuminate when high beams are turned on, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 16, 2018. Owners may contact Daimler Trucks North America at 1-800-547-0712 or Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.